Calvin Harris classic ‘Bounce’ turns 9 years old

By Jake Gable 10

Calvin Harris was always a name associated with high-quality music output. From his early days as a scrawny Scot playing keyboards and singing his own vocals whilst wearing silver tracksuit tops and skinny jeans, Calvin was best known for his ‘I Created Disco‘ album, which included early hits such as ‘The Girls’ and ‘Acceptable In The 80s‘. However, it was in June 2011 that Calvin’s life would change forever. Releasing ‘Bounce’, featuring the vocals of Kelis, the track surged to number #2 in the UK singles chart and dominated airplay all summer, serving as the opening track from the Brit’s third studio album ‘18 months’.

It was at this point that the rise of Harris also coincided with the meteoric surge in popularity of ‘EDM’ as a genre, with acts like David Guetta and Swedish House Mafia finding their way to the top of the industry. The ’18 Months’ album birthed a further 8 x Top 10 hits (including ‘We Found Love’, ‘Feel So Close’ and ‘Sweet Nothing‘) but it was ‘Bounce’ which really captured the hearts of crowds worldwide, becoming an instant festival hit thanks to a huge build-up and explosively euphoric drop. With artists such as Example, Rihanna, Florence Welch, Tine Tempah, Ellie Goulding, Nicky Romero, Dillon Francis, Dizzee Rascal and Ne-Yo all featuring on the album, Calvin soon became a Las Vegas resident at the iconic Hakkasan club and was now a true global superstar. Trading in his pale British appearance for a life of golden tanned skin, chiselled abs, and designer facial fluff, ‘Bounce’ was arguably the track that changed the life of Calvin Harris, and turns 9 years old today!