Charlotte De Witte – Return To Nowhere EP

By Mike Davies 2

As her livestreams will attest, lockdown has certainly seen Belgian techno queen Charlotte De Witte keeping very busy over the last few months, and now she’s just dropped a brand new EP in the shape of Return To Nowhere.

As you’d expect it’s packed with the typical Charlotte De Witte style – hammering and relentless techno rhythms, a decent dose of acid lines, and some dark and brooding vocal samples. Opener Sgadi Li Mi and title track Return To Nowhere are typical peak-time bangers, just begging for the re-opening of nightclubs so they can be played very loud in a small strobe-lit room. On the flip-side, Ensemble takes things more mellow and chilled, still with plenty of pace but in a much more subtle manner, while closer What’s In The Past dispenses with the drums all together and is a haunting ambient piece that builds and flows around vocal chants.

Indeed, Charlotte explains she actually wrote the tracks before the pandemic began, after being “inspired by age-old traditional chants” but despite not intending for it to be a “corona-record” it has “grown on me during this period of isolation” and it’s clear to see why, with a slightly melancholy feel that manages to reflect what we’re all feeling right now.

You can grab your copy of Return To Nowhere here, and listen in full below.

Image Credit: Marie Wynants

Image Credit: Charlotte de Witte YouTube