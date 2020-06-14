Charlotte De Witte – Return To Nowhere EP
As her livestreams will attest, lockdown has certainly seen Belgian techno queen Charlotte De Witte keeping very busy over the last few months, and now she’s just dropped a brand new EP in the shape of Return To Nowhere.
As you’d expect it’s packed with the typical Charlotte De Witte style – hammering and relentless techno rhythms, a decent dose of acid lines, and some dark and brooding vocal samples. Opener Sgadi Li Mi and title track Return To Nowhere are typical peak-time bangers, just begging for the re-opening of nightclubs so they can be played very loud in a small strobe-lit room. On the flip-side, Ensemble takes things more mellow and chilled, still with plenty of pace but in a much more subtle manner, while closer What’s In The Past dispenses with the drums all together and is a haunting ambient piece that builds and flows around vocal chants.
Indeed, Charlotte explains she actually wrote the tracks before the pandemic began, after being “inspired by age-old traditional chants” but despite not intending for it to be a “corona-record” it has “grown on me during this period of isolation” and it’s clear to see why, with a slightly melancholy feel that manages to reflect what we’re all feeling right now.
You can grab your copy of Return To Nowhere here, and listen in full below.
Image Credit: Marie Wynants
Image Credit: Charlotte de Witte YouTube