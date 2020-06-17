Search

 

 

Deborah De Luca
Editorials, Exclusive, Interviews

Exclusive interview: Deborah De Luca talks inspiration, her upcoming album & more

By
With a well-established reputation as one of the world’s most accomplished musicians, Deborah De Luca is one of the most inspiring electronic producers around. Not only is she successful as a DJ/producer, she has earned the respect of her audience. De Luca is a truly proficient artist who has reached her current status through sheer hard work, determination, and above all, talent. Beginning her story by working her way up through the clubbing circuit, she is now an established artist who is known for her gritty, hypnotic anthems that fill her world-renowned DJ sets. We caught up with this issue’s cover artist Deborah De Luca to talk about her path to the top, her inspiration, and her upcoming album, ‘She Sleeps’.

Thanks for taking the time to speak with us Deborah! First things first, how are you? What have you been up to?

I am very well thanks. Like everybody else though, I’m at home during the quarantine.

We’re glad to hear you’re keeping safe and well. Firstly, for those who aren’t familiar with your music, can you tell us a little bit about what inspired you to begin your career as an artist?

I did many jobs before I started my career in music. From waitressing, bartending and even sales – I went through all the roles that exist in a restaurant or a club, always trying to grow.

For many years I was a dancer, both in Italy and abroad in Ibiza, until I reached a point where I knew I wanted to do something else. I wanted to use my experience of working in clubs and knowledge of electronic music to play it for myself. This was 13 years ago. 

WANT TO READ THE FULL FEATURE?

Click here to get the full magazine ->



Image credit: Deborah De Luca





As a long-term electronic music fan and literary enthusiast, Amy has combined her two passions during her time at We Rave You. Born and raised in the UK, 24-year-old Amy has a Marketing and Administration background and applies creativity to all aspects of her work. Her favourite sub-genres are progressive house, techno and trance.

