Exclusive interview: Deborah De Luca talks inspiration, her upcoming album & more

By Amy Martine 15

With a well-established reputation as one of the world’s most accomplished musicians, Deborah De Luca is one of the most inspiring electronic producers around. Not only is she successful as a DJ/producer, she has earned the respect of her audience. De Luca is a truly proficient artist who has reached her current status through sheer hard work, determination, and above all, talent. Beginning her story by working her way up through the clubbing circuit, she is now an established artist who is known for her gritty, hypnotic anthems that fill her world-renowned DJ sets. We caught up with this issue’s cover artist Deborah De Luca to talk about her path to the top, her inspiration, and her upcoming album, ‘She Sleeps’.

Thanks for taking the time to speak with us Deborah! First things first, how are you? What have you been up to?

I am very well thanks. Like everybody else though, I’m at home during the quarantine.

We’re glad to hear you’re keeping safe and well. Firstly, for those who aren’t familiar with your music, can you tell us a little bit about what inspired you to begin your career as an artist?