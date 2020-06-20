Search

 

 

DirtySox
Genres

DirtySox – All The Way In (Album)

By
12

Known as a former violin prodigy before he began his journey into the wonderful world of electronic music, DirtySox first heard dance music at the very young age of thirteen and had been hooked ever since then. He spent several years learning the ins and outs of the technical side of electronic production before he presented his offerings to the world, and it came in the form of his first album earlier this year titled ‘All The Way In’. Compiled of eight tracks, its the perfect introduction to what DirtySox is all about.

The title track ‘All The Way In’ is definitely one of the standout tracks, and it features many inspirations from trance to progressive house. The track itself is, in short, a beautiful musical journey. Definitely an enjoyable listening experience to say the least, it showcases his hard work and extensive knowledge. Conjuring up a strong sense of power and strong emotion, ‘All The Way In’ is one of his best tracks yet, and it truly is a great introduction to DirtySox and what his music is all about.

With huge potential to gain worldwide momentum with his sounds, DirtySox is about to become the next big thing and it won’t take very long with the amount of talent and knowledge he has. With this track hitting close to ten thousand plays on SoundCloud so far, and being the most popular on the album among his listeners, it’s time to listen to it below to see what all the fuss is about.

Image Credit: DirtySox





Tags:
0

A 21 year old dance music enthusiast from Manchester, UK. Lover of all genres, especially dubstep and house. Find me at gigs and festivals across the world.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Dzeko has just teamed up with country icon Keith Urban for an upbeat tune called 'Both Still Young'. The Canadian DJ/producer Dzeko (full name Julian Dzeko) enlists on the help of one of country music's biggest star's Keith Urban for a melodic summer bop. This is the first original release from Dzeko this year, following up a huge 2019 year of releases

Genres, Groove House

The Dutch music producer and DJ Jon Costa has had one hell of a year so far with his impressive string of recent releases. The artist has lately been coming up with funky house hits one after the other, much to the delight of his fans and admirers. Stepping up to the occasion once again, he has just dropped another

Available Now, Dubstep, Future Bass, Genres, Releases

Following the massive success of his debut studio album, the renowned American producer Riot Ten has just dropped an intense 7 track EP “Hype or Die: Emergence,” out now via Dim Mak records. Comprised of the artist’s characteristic dubstep sounds merged with future bass, hardstyle, and Latin elements, the EP features huge collaborations with artists like Whales and Bok Nero. Ever since the