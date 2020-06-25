Gianluca Gallo discusses his origins and the latest single ‘Susanna’: Interview

By Lakshay Bhagtani 5

Over the years, we have continuously been fascinated by the pulling power of electronic music and the way it inspires so many producers as well as fans across the globe. Speaking about such artists who were amazed by the world of dance music, the emerging Italian record producer Gianluca Gallo has been on the roll lately with the release of his latest groove house single called Susanna.

Here at We Rave You, we sat down with the artist to have an interesting conversation about his origins as a producer and his upcoming plans:

How long have you been a singer? Tell us about the origin of your music. What inspired you to pursue your career as an artist?

When I was 12, I started playing guitar and later entered the prestigious Music Conservatory of Palermo. At 16, I organized my own rock band where I was a lead vocalist. Music fulfills my life from a very young age. So, it always represents my life experience in many ways, it is created by the merge of my soul, mind, and emotions I feel. To be an artist for me it means sharing my feelings, affections, and emotions; I was always willing to bring it to the audience, share it, and feel the reaction and feedback.

Who do you consider to have been your biggest influences throughout your career that have made an impact on your singles?

I have always appreciated such magnificent artists like Barry White, Joe Pass, and Ray Charles; they filled me musically with artful sense. Basing my musicality on these classic genial artists, I later turned to new tendencies, mashed and joined them around each other, to create my own approach to my own music.

Congratulations on your massive new record ‘Susanna’. What were the inspirations behind the record? What made you want to create a modern rendition to The Art Company’s classic single?

At first, “Susanna” started as a saxophone tune, and then a sparkle emerged. I was playing around with the saxophone ensemble, and as soon as I put everything together, I felt like it has to be a makeover of this particular song, as there was no contemporary or groovy adaptation of “Susanna” by that time.

On a different subject, looking at the whole Covid-19 situation and its impacts. How did the Covid-19 situation affect you as an artist? Did quarantine encourage or damage your creativity?

Today, the situation in the world is exceptional. At the very beginning of March, I actually was in Milano, and as I returned home, I had to stay self-isolated for two weeks, and I had the only choice – to stay all the 14 days in my studio. So it turned out very productive, to be honest, it all encouraged me and motivated my creativity.

Similar to the likes of artists like Skrillex, Zedd, and San Holo, Gianluca Gallo made a switch from being a part of rock bands to producing electronic bangers one after the other. Although the lockdown period was a disaster for most, the artist has spent some productive hours in his studio honing his skills at the art of production. So it sounds like good news for his fans as we can expect a lot of new tunes from him in the coming days. Let’s hear what he had to say about this.

Coming from a rock band (as the lead singer) as well as playing with live instruments from a young age, what made you transition to dance/pop and produce electronic records?

Yes, previously I was a rock musician, but as I developed as an artist, I had different sophisticated experiences and my preferences started to diverse. By the time I found that EDM gives me the opportunity to emotionally reach listeners and make them captured. I discovered my strong points and understood how to use them.

What are you looking forward to most when this situation is over?

As an artist, I am really hoping, the pandemic will end soon, and everyone will be safe. I think, all the artists now are really missing live performances and meeting their audiences eye-to-eye.

Coming back to your productions, last month you released the euphoric track ‘Agony’. Could you tell us a bit about the idea behind this collaboration with Lydia Breska? As a singer/songwriter yourself, do you often see yourself creating a specific vision when working with other vocalists, or are you more liberal when it comes to working with others?

Yes, last month we released “Agony” and this is one of my first releases, which turned out quite successful. I started to work on “Agony” rather long ago, to tell the truth, and then I coincidentally met Lydia and heard her sing at a live performance. I decided to give a her chance, as her voice tone color sounded interesting. She was fascinated by the music of “Agony”, so we made a recording. I always let the artists I collaborate with to fully express their feelings of the song, but in the end, as an author, I decide how it should be. Usually, my musical sense proves my choices.

What does the rest of the 2020 hold in store? Any hints or clues that we could get about future productions and collaborations? Interesting gigs in the pipeline?

I’m going to continue my chosen path in the field of pop dance music and EDM, and I’m currently working on new releases, so very soon my listeners will enjoy new catchy tunes. Those, who are interested in new ultimately groovy melodies, can always follow me on Apple Music and Spotify.

Make sure to follow GIanluca on his Instagram / Spotify / Facebook accounts aswell as to check the official music video of ‘Susanna’ below:

Image Credits – Gianluca Gallo (via Facebook)