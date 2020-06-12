Search

 

 

Purple Haze debuts on Anjunabeats with ‘Rosy’

Anjunabeats is celebrating its 20th birthday this year which should’ve been celebrated with various parties throughout the year – but instead, since no events are taking place at this time, the focus is now on unique live mixes of artists that released music on Anjunabeats, and special performances by Above & Beyond brought right into your home. Now the label is adding an additional artist to their portfolio: Purple Haze aka Sander van Doorn just debuted his first single ‘Rosy’ on the British label.

With Purple Haze, Sander van Doorn explores the darker sides of trance and ‘Rosy’ is no exception to this. The single comes with 2 versions, the Original Mix, and an Extended Mix, and is a simple banger straight from the start on.

‘Rosy’ kicks right off with a heavy bassline that defines the whole track, and some soft vocals which can be found throughout the record. Both of which are then joint with Purple Haze’s signature cords. Followed by that, a short moment of relaxation before a sharp switch to electric guitar kind of sounds that Doorn uses to build up the drop and finally combines them with an accelerated bassline.

Also managing his own label, ‘Doorn Records’, Sander van Doorn released numerous tracks on various labels over the years and has become one of the veterans of the electronic music scene and has once again proven what a genius of producer he is.

The only thing left to say here is, check out ‘Rosy’ on your favorite streaming service or on YouTube below and see what Purple Haze prepared for us. This is how you make a debut on Anjunabeats!

