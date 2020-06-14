Search

 

 

Tiesto
Tiësto joins forces with football community 433 for the single ‘Tomorrow’

The legendary music producer Tiësto has been making the most out of the quarantine period by spending a lot of time in the studio and coming up with quality records for all of us. For the sake of his affection towards football, Tiësto has joined forces with the renowned online football community 433 to delight us with an intense electro house banger called “Tomorrow,” out now on all platforms via Musical Freedom.

The timing of this release turns out to be spot-on as it has arrived just when the major football leagues across Europe have resumed their season that was temporarily suspended due to coronavirus concerns. Through this single, Tiësto and 433 hope to deliver an important message that is aimed at bringing optimism in these extraordinary times, promising us all of a better tomorrow.

Comprised of a thumping kick-drum, some intense chords, and a powerful main lead, the single “Tomorrow” is an extremely energetic record tailor-made for huge festival mainstages. The track is set to leave you with an irresistible craving for a dance floor. The artist first premiered the club/big room version of this track at Tomorrowland 2019. So this release is expected to be followed by that version which has been asked for by a lot of his fans.

Don’t forget to check out “Tomorrow” here –

Image Credit: Rukes.com





