Top 10 Open Air Electronic Festivals in The World

By Yotam Dov 10

With the world currently in flux and the festival season on hold, there is no telling when festivals will return to their former glory. In a recent survey, 82 percent of music fans have said that they will return to festivals as soon as regulations around social distancing are eased, but with many festivals cancelled for 2020, where will you be heading to first? Here are the top 10 electronic music festivals from around the world.

1. Creamfields – United Kingdom

Hailing from the UK, Creamfields is an institution in electronic music and has grown with the scene. What started as a dubious event in a field is now a world-renowned festival spread across seven stages. At Creamfields, you’re as likely to see Diplo as you are to discover some new talent, such as emerging artist Akey, who has been tipped to be playing Creamfields when it returns in 2021.

2. Tomorrowland – Belgium

Belgian festival Tomorrowland takes place between Antwerp and Brussels, and is conveniently located in a town called Boom. The festival takes place over two weekends and in the past has sold out in a matter of minutes. The physical festival is currently on hold for 2020. However, the organizers have put together “Tomorrowland Around The World,” a digital festival which has been heralded by Forbes as the future of music festivals.

3. Electric Picnic – Ireland

Electric Picnic is an event with a difference. Billed as a music and arts festival, Electric Picnic showcases not only the best in electronic music, but also hosts arts and performance. Unlike other electronic festivals, Electric Picnic also caters to those who have had children but still want to keep partying, and for this reason has become a staple on the Irish festival calendar, as explained in a post by Lottoland. Unfortunately, the festival is cancelled for 2020 and ticket holders can either apply for a refund or carry their ticket over for 2021.

4. Ultra Music Festival – Miami, FL

Taking place every March in Miami, it’s fair to say that Ultra is widely regarded as the best electronic music festival in the world. The 2020 event has been rescheduled for 2021, and ticketholders have already been contacted. That might mean an even longer wait for those who didn’t manage to get tickets for 2020 but at least previous years would suggest that it doesn’t matter when you go to Ultra; you will always be met with a stellar line up and a once-in-a lifetime experience.

5. Electric Daisy Carnival – Las Vegas, NV

EDC takes place every year in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of a series of festivals organized by Insomniac Events’ Electric Daisy Carnival brand. As one of the biggest events on the dance music calendar, EDC is often billed as an unmissable event, and ticket packages even include EDC weddings for couples wishing to tie the knot as they dance the night away. Organizers are still hopeful that EDC will go ahead in 2020, as the festival has been moved to the beginning of September and ticketholders have been notified.

6. Holy Ship! – Starting in FL before heading to the Bahamas

Holy Ship! is one of the few music festivals to take place on a cruise ship. Passengers are treated to the best in dance music as the ship leaves the port in Florida before making a stop in the Bahamas and then taking the party to a private island. With international travel currently on hold in most regions, Holy Ship! organizers have not yet released ticket information for 2021.

7. Electric Forest, Sherwood Forest, MI

Electric Forest would usually take place every year at Michigan’s Double JJ Resort, in the heart of the Sherwood Forest. Unfortunately, the festival has been cancelled for 2020, and there is currently no information available for 2021. Those who had bought tickets for the June 2020 iteration have been contacted for refunds.

8. Sunburn – Goa, India

Sunburn is Asia’s biggest electronic music festival and the third biggest in the world. If you have been missing your dance festival fix, you might want to head to Goa for Sunburn in December. Although the dates for 2020 are not set yet, the organizers have not announced a cancellation, so many are hopeful that they will be able to attend late this year.

9. Nocturnal Wonderland, San Bernadino, CA

Nocturnal Wonderland mixes a carnival feel with the hedonistic nature of electronic dance. Located in Southern California, the festival usually takes place in September. For 2020, no festival is scheduled due to problems with location rather than the lockdown. The festival is rumoured to return in 2021, though.

10. Airbeat-One – Germany

Airbeat-One takes place in huge aircraft hangers in the German town of Neustadt and features a wealth of subgenres, including hardstyle and various flavors of techno. Unfortunately, the festival is cancelled for 2020, but organizers are offering ticket transfers for 2021.

Although it feels as though it is a long way off, 2021 is sure to be a big year for the music scene. What electronic festivals will you be heading to next year?

Image Credit: Rukes.com