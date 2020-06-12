TR3AL talks about his upcoming EP and the electronic music scene in LA: Interview

By Lakshay Bhagtani 8

The Los Angeles based music producer and DJ TR3AL has been blessing us all with his groovy dance tunes and club-based hits for quite some time now. Since the launch of his imprint XPERIENCE R3AL RECORDS last year, he has been on the roll with some awe-inspiring releases, including his latest single called Forever.

In a detailed discussion with us here at We Rave You, TR3AL opened up about his journey so far in the music industry and also revealed his plans to release an EP that he has been working on.

How long have you been a producer/DJ? Tell us about the origin of your music. What inspired you to pursue your career as an artist?

I started Djing in 2017. A few months later I started producing my own music and learning different sounds. I realized in the EDM scene if you’re a Dj you also have to make your own music and remix songs. I was always into dance music and love the energy. I was inspired to pursue a career in music after seeing Tiesto perform.

Who do you consider to have been your biggest influences throughout your career that have made an impact on your productions?

My biggest influences when it comes to producing music would be Tiësto, Steve Aoki, and Don Diablo. I feel like each one of them is unique in their own ways. When it comes to dance music you have to be creative in terms of production. By listening to them you can tell they have their own sound, so for me finding my sound was very important. I give a lot of credit to those three.

Congratulations on your new track ‘Forever’, we absolutely love it. What’s the story behind this record?

Thank you! Forever was one of the songs that helped me find my sound. While in production for this song, I was looking for an all occasions song, whether it was played at the club, pool parties or just at home. Forever was actually finished in early 2019 and it was supposed to be part of my EP but I decided to remove it off the EP and release it as a single.

As a matter of fact, all of our beloved producers have had the most productive couple of months as they were able to manage a lot of studio time due to the lockdown. From live streams and virtual festivals to the huge albums and track releases, the music industry has gone all out to keep us all entertained and motivated during these tough times. On that note, let’s see what TR3AL has been up to for the past couple of months.

On a different subject, looking at the whole Covid-19 situation and its impacts. How did the Covid-19 situation affect you as an artist? Did quarantine encourage or damage your creativity?

Covid-19 actually helped me as an artist. I was able to pause my career and lock myself in the studio and focus on music with no distractions. Quarantine encouraged me to produce my first single “Quarantune” off my upcoming EP “My Story.” Overall, Covid-19 helped my creativity. Quarantune comes out on July 3rd. Moreover, I am looking forward to getting out on the road and doing shows when the pandemic is over.

Coming back to your productions, earlier last year you released the piano house smash ‘Oh Yeah’. Could you tell us a bit of the idea behind this record? What were your inspirations while producing this one?

‘Oh Yeah’ was the first song I released under my new record label. I wanted to create a song with a unique sound and groovy vibe. I’m a big fan of the piano so that was a big inspiration producing this song.

Hailing from LA. How is the scene there different from the rest of the world? Do you see any interesting movements coming from that area?

LA has a pretty good music scene although we don’t have big-name acts in the EDM scene but overall LA has a very interesting music scene. There are some great music venues here. Electronic dance music is not as big in the U.S. as it is in different parts of the world. I feel like we are behind here in the states.

What does the rest of 2020 hold in store? Any hints or clues that we could get about future productions and collaborations? Interesting gigs in the pipeline?

I will be releasing another single in September as well as a couple of remixes. 2020 has been a tough year with Covid-19, but I do plan on doing a virtual laser show in October and releasing my EP by the end of the year. I don’t have any collaborations in the works right now, but things do change.

Don’t forget to check out Forever by TR3AL below:

Image Credits: TR3AL (via official website)