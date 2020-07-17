Amazon Music ropes in some of the biggest names in dance music for “The Summer Sessions”

By Ellie Mullins 7

Amazon Music has seen a big rise in popularity lately. Launched in 2007, it became the first music store to sell music without digital rights management from the four major music labels(and more) in 2008 and it’s only been rising ever since. With 60 million tracks in their database (and counting), Amazon Music has proven to be within the big leagues and now they’ve stepped their game up for dance music lovers with “The Summer Sessions”.

Starting July 17, they’ve roped in some of the biggest and hottest names in the electronic scene to curate some playlists of their favourite tracks exclusively to Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music HD customers globally. Joining the bill are the likes of Martin Garrix, Love Regenerator (Calvin Harris), Disclosure and that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the lineup. Each playlist promises to be filled with each artist’s favourite summer anthems – with new tracks as well as older dance classic favourites worthy of partying to. With the playlists, we’ll be able to get an insight as to what songs each artist is loving right now, and we can’t wait to see what they pick!

“I’m super happy to be sharing my summer playlist for everyone to be able to enjoy from the comfort of their own home or wherever summer will take them. I hope it will bring some good vibes!”- Martin Garrix

If this wasn’t enough, there’s going to be some exclusive tracks slotted into the playlists that you can only find and listen to via Amazon Music, and they are as follows:

Martin Garrix – “Higher Ground” (DubVision Remix)

Jayda G – “Are U Down” (Kootenay Klub Mix)

Disclosure – A Joe Goddard Remix of their forthcoming new single

Kygo -Track to be announced

Love Regenerator, Steve Lacy – “Live Without Your Love” (Solardo Ball Bass Remix)

“Live Without Your Love” (Solardo Ball Bass Remix) Tiësto – Track to be announced

Galantis & Dolly Parton – “Faith” (Sondr Remix)

Week one of “The Summer Sessions” is now live, and you can listen to all of the playlists including a headline one from Martin Garrix here.

🚨 @MartinGarrix has handpicked *the* summer playlist, featuring infectious dance tracks from the likes of @DubVisionMusic and @DJDLG, as well as an exclusive remix from Garrix himself. Listen to our Summer Sessions 2020 playlist now ☀️ 🎧: https://t.co/GbDDFzfffH pic.twitter.com/uDbshZBuDD — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) July 17, 2020

Image credit: Amazon Music / Mobilesyrup