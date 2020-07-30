Atari releases Avicii themed mobile game ‘Beat Legend: AVICII’

By Juan Llorens 9

Renowned game developer Atari and Hello There Games have teamed up to release a new mobile game ‘Beat Legend: AVICII.’

This game is a must-have for any Avicii fan as it features 15 of Tim‘s biggest hits. The rhythm-based game will have players hooked and dancing to Avicii’s music. ‘Beat Legend: AVICII’ resembles games like Guitar Hero and Rock Band, which enables the player to guide a mini spacecraft to the sounds of the late producer and DJ. Tony Chien, Atari’s vice president of marketing stated:

“Atari is thrilled to again step into new territory and expand our portfolio. And what an honor it is to do so with an artist as profoundly inspirational, talented, and beloved as Avicii… ‘Beat Legend: Avicii’ has been a labor of love that we fully expect will be embraced by fans of rhythm-based games and devoted EDM fans alike.”

All music royalties will go to benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation. As many know, the foundation was started by Avicii’s parents and advocated for health awareness and suicide prevention, amongst many other issues Tim was outspoken for. Down below is a list of all the tracks on ‘Beat Legend: AVICII’ with more to come:

Hey Brother

Levels

Wake Me Up

SOS

The Nights

Without You

Waiting For Love

Sunset Jesus

Lonely Together

Heaven

Fades Away

Broken Arrows

Addicted To You

I Could Be The One

Gonna Love Ya

The game is available for $2.99 on the App Store and Google Play. Check out the full trailer for the game down below:

Image Credit: Sean Eriksson