Electric Zoo is officially postponed until 2021

By Alshaan Kassam 2

Recognized as one of New York City’s most massive electronic music festivals, Electric Zoo Festival has expanded by hosting several epic international editions in Mexico City, Tokyo, Shanghai and São Paulo. Initially scheduled to take place this year from September 4-6, Electric Zoo has officially announced they will be postponing the Labor Day Weekend event to September 3 – 5, 2021. While New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced all large events will be canceled ‪through September 30th 2020, attendees can look forward to the return of the festival with “the Supernaturals theme and with the biggest line-up in the history of Electric Zoo!.”

In an official statement announced shortly after Blasio’s order was issued, the festival organizers state:

Regrettably, we must stop all the preparations for 2020 Electric Zoo: Supernaturals and reschedule the festival for 2021. We’ve kept hope alive and continued planning and building Electric Zoo until today. While we are heartbroken, everyone’s safety is our #1 priority and we understand the Mayor’s decision.

On a more positive note, Electric Zoo ticket holders have the opportunity to request for a refund here or keep their ticket for 2021 and attendees will recieve a $50 credit towards your 2021 wristband. With world-class acts and top-notch visual production, there is no deny Electric Zoo 2021 is going to be one for the books. Stay tuned for more information coming soon from the festival organizers.

Photo Credits: Electric Zoo Official Website