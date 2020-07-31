Kenneth Bager – Farmacia [Homage to Frankfurt] (Carl Cox Remix)

By Pol Torà 3

English techno living legend Carl Cox has delivered an astonishing reconstructed remix of Kenneth Bager‘s epic track ‘Farmacia (Homage To Frankfurt)‘. This fresh tech house track, which was released last year, has received a massive upgrade from one of the very best and all-time greatest. You can find it out and available now via Armada Music‘s sublabel Armada Electronic Elements.

In fact, this will be the first project that the Oldham-born DJ has released with the Dutch imprint and he couldn’t have done it in a better way than with this amazing remix. Making use of beautiful wide pads in combination with a solid bass line and an aggressive fat kick, the sound of this record is everything we could ask for and a remix that for sure will blow away all techno fans.

Carl Cox had this to say about his brand new epic remix: “Kenneth Bager’s ‘Farmacia (Homage to Frankfurt)’ was already a work of art when it came to me. All I could do was paint a picture that I believe would complement the original track. I added in strings and built on the drums and emotion of the track to bring out the best of what was already there. I wanted to turn it into something classic and Techno-ish, but I also wanted it to be the most beautiful thing I could construct out of something that was already beautiful. I hope I did a good job, and I am happy and proud to be a part of this mix.”

Listen to the newest Carl Cox remix of Kenneth Bager’s ‘Farmacia (Homage to Frankfurt)’ below:

Image Credit: Justine Servais