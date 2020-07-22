Nora En Pure discusses expansion of Purified brand and her trademark deep house sound: Exclusive Interview

By Lewis Partington 8

The undisputed queen of the infectious summer house sound, Nora En Pure continues to push the boundaries with her impeccable releases. Phenomenal live sets pair eloquently with an arsenal of club weapons and beachside tunes that are captivating from the get go, with the South African-Swiss DJ and producer cementing her place amongst the deep house heroes of the modern scene. Earlier releases like ‘Come With Me’ paved the way for a long and successful career, but Nora (real name Daniela Di Lillo) hasn’t rested on her prior successes.

Founding her Purified Records label, named in congruence with her Purified Radio, the entire Purified brand has been propelled to new heights. With plenty of exciting tracks coming on a regular basis, and the prospect of shows in the future drawing closer, We Rave You spoke to Nora En Pure to find out more about what to expect from the year ahead.

Daniela, it’s great to talk to you today. With so much time off from touring, how has 2020 made things different for you?

Yes, it’s been a very different year. I had already planned some touring breaks this year, but this is definitely more than what I had in mind. However I do enjoy having more social time with close family and friends, more time for any sort of creative stuff; my own music, the Purified label, stream productions, music videos and other projects.