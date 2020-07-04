Odd Ones, Vol. 1 – 6 Track Compilation selected by Yotto is out now

By Phil Thüne 2

Yotto has been steadily growing in popularity over the past few years. The Finnish house, deep house, and techno DJ/producer released his debut album ‘Hyperfall’ in 2018 on Anjunadeep, Above & Beyond’s deep house label, which was a huge success in his career. Last year, Yotto launched his own label titled ‘Odd One Out‘ and now the first compilation, ‘Odd Ones, Vol. 1‘ with 6 tracks, in addition to an extended mix for each of them, adding it up to 12 tracks in total, has been released.

He describes ‘Odd Ones, Vol. 1’ as a finely curated 6-track selection of unreleased tracks that he loves, aiming for a very diverse set of tracks that can make you dance, cry, or run very fast. The first track, ‘Tarantia‘ is by the man Yotto himself and was released earlier last month. Featured artists on the compilation are gardenstate with ‘Floración‘, bringing Swedish club vibes along with Anden – ‘Vertigo‘ bringing Brooklyn influenced styles. Two deeper and emotional tracks are coming from J Lauda and Browncoat dubbed ‘The Letter‘ and ‘Forecats‘ respectively. The EP is rounded up with a more progressive track by Swedish producer Emphi titled ‘Utsikten‘.

Overall, the compilation is a great mix of emotion and driving music as Yotto intended and definitely worth a listen. Check it out below on YouTube, on Apple Music or Spotify.

Image Credit: Yotto – Facebook