Rutger Geerling to bring ‘This Is My Church’ to Fotomuseum in Maastricht

By Nicole Pepe

From October 3rd 2020 to February 28th 2021, legendary Dutch photographer Rutger Geerling will be unveiling a new exhibit at Fotomuseum aan het Vrijthof in Maastricht. Geerling’s exhibit, entitled ‘This Is My Church’ will showcase top moments in EDM and festival history with Dutch DJs as well as festival crowds playing a big part in the exhibit.

“With the colourful exhibition, the photography museum pays tribute to Electronic Dance Music. Seventy photos and supporting videos provide a unique insight into the dance world. In addition to impressive landscapes of festivals, scenery and fire and light shows, the monumental museum also presents backstage photos, intimate portraits of concertgoers, action photos of DJs, selfies of (festival) visitors and a DJ booth.”

Rutger Geerling has spent the past 25 years of his career attending festivals internationally and capturing great moments along the way. Following the release of his book ‘This Is My Church’, an overview of 20 years within the EDM culture, he went on to win the Pop Media Prize in 2015. This will be the first time Geerling’s work will be on display in a museum setting. Some of the events Geerling has photographed include Tomorrowland in Belgium, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and Sunburn Festival in India. He is also noted to document iconic moments of DJs such as Carl Cox, David Guetta, and Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike.

This exhibit is highly anticipated and is great news for EDM culture. To get a sneak peek of the exhibit, click here.

Image Credit: Rutger Geerling