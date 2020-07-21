Sebastian Ingrosso’s classic ‘Kidsos’ turns 11 years old

By Alshaan Kassam

The Swedish DJ known as Sebastian Ingrosso is a true legend in the music industry today. From headlining massive festivals such as Summerburst, Tomorrowland, Sziget, and Creamfields to releasing iconic singles including “Don’t You Worry Child” during the formation of Swedish House Mafia, there is no deny Sebastian Ingrosso really has done it all. If there was a producer who could make the whole world dance along to his tunes it is this legend and we cannot be happier to celebrate the 11 year anniversary of Ingrosso’s classic festival tune “Kidsos.”

Creating a sense of euphoria for his listeners right from the start, reverberating frequencies alongside a backdrop of his signature progressive-house inspired sound becomes apparent. Bringing those feel-good vibes we all need in our life, Ingrosso infuses his re-worked version of ‘Laktos’ with MGMT’s one and only ‘Kids’ to perfect this masterpiece which sounds so enticing to the ear. Undeniably the perfect single to take listeners right back into the feels they felt 11 years ago, Ingrosso’s festival-ready single is a timeless piece of music which is here to stay for a lifetime.

Reminisce with Ingrosso’s “Kidsos” below and let us know your favorite memory in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com