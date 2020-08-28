Deadmau5 will launch his stream platform with TESTPILOT performance

By Juan Llorens

mau5trap.tv is Deadmau5‘s new project which will see him join the new live stream trend. On Friday, September 4, Deadmau5 will launch the platform with a special two-hour performance from his techno alter-ego TESTPILOT. In order to witness the inaugural show, fans have to purchase a ticket.

The platform will debut in beta stages as the mau5 warned. We are still waiting for more details on what the full platform will entail. Big deadmau5 fans will recall that this is not the first time he has launched a platform like this. Known for streaming video games to his studio sessions, deadmau5 started a formal platform several years ago which eventually closed. This is a new opportunity to connect with the renowned artist and his label mau5trap.

Livestreaming has become the new normal for performances in the music industry due to COVID-19. Far from what we would like to experience in person, live streams have still provided an escape to music fans around the world. From virtual festivals to individual artist streaming sets, to large-scale festival re-streaming their sets, COVID-19 has aligned the music industry to a new path.

If you are a fan of deadmau5 then you cannot miss this experience. The $10 ticket will entail a “2hour+ live set of prime cuts and other fine audible meats” according to the website. We will keep you updated on any news regarding the platform.

Image Credit: Deadmau5′ Facebook Page