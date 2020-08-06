Erick Morillo arrested and faces charges of sexual battery

By Juan Llorens

Renowned dance music artist Erick Morillo was arrested and charged with sexual battery this Wednesday. The incident dates back to December when Morillo was working with the victim at a party in Miami.

Miami’s Local 10 News states, “Morillo, 49, and his accuser were both working as DJs at a private party on Star Island and later went to Morillo’s home on La Gorce Drive for drinks, along with another woman.” The police report highlights that Morillo “made several advances towards her, some sexual in nature, but she refused all of his attempts.”

The victim admitted to being intoxicated and that she found an empty room to sleep at Erick’s home. The accuser “reported waking up nude on the bed, with Mr. Morillo standing on the side of the bed also nude.” Early Wednesday, the results of a rape kit came back and tested positive for Erick’s DNA. Morillo proceeded to turn himself in with his attorney and is now facing charges.

Erick Morillo is one of the most recognized names in the house scene. Label boss of Subliminal Records, Erick is widely known for his song “I Like To Move It.” We will keep you updated on any further developments to the story.

H/T Local 10 / Image Credit: WPLG Local 10 YouTube

