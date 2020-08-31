Faithless reveal their first single ‘Synthesizer’ from brand new album ‘All Blessed’

The UK based iconic dance act Faithless have announced their first album in ten years called ‘All Blessed’ and proving that maybe not everything is wrong with the year 2020. Although we will have to wait until October to get our hands on it, there’s still something to cheer about as the first single from the LP, the uplifting Balearic ‘Synthesizer’ is out now via BMG.

In a history that stretches back some 25 years, Faithless have long occupied a pivotal position in the world of British electronica. Marrying elements of house, trip-hop, dub, and a song-writing flair into area filling explosive euphoric sounds. Having graced a large number of festival stages all over the world, they have sold out multiple arenas runs on a global level. Almost 10 years after their last studio album ‘The Dance’ entered the charts, their latest piece of work is based on the Faithless manifesto: be conscious, be caring, love yourself so you can love others.

Presenting an exciting taster for ‘All Blessed’, with ‘Synthesizer’ Faithless delve into a profusion of expressive synths and stripped-back, grooving undertones to deliver a blissfully euphoric anthem. ‘Synthesizer’ kicks off with a grooving house inspired backbeat with a motivating synth rhythm that holds the center ground for much of the track. Its loopy hypnotism provides a poignant anchoring for the vocal lead that heads up the track once again by the super talented Nathan Ball. As the vocal shapes up, realms of cascading synth arpeggios become a reflection of the track’s lyrics. Building up towards a vast crescendo that paves way for a super grooving bassline while the steady backbeat opens up with widening hi-hats and punchy claps.

Well don’t just take our word for it, go check it out yourself

Image Credit: Faithless Press