Fiin & Brigado Crew – Still In The Storm (feat. Jinadu)

By Pol Torà 10

Miami based producer Fiin has joined forces with Argentinian duo Brigado Crew to present their brand new collaboration together titled ‘Still In The Storm’, which features vocals from British singer Jinadu. The track is out now via Ultra Records.

The talented DJ and producer Fiin rapidly made a name for himself with amazing releases like his tracks ‘Ridge‘ and ‘Calling Out‘, which made him become the youngest ever resident artist in Miami’s popular and reputed club Heart Nightclub history. There, he was able to put himself into the electronic music scene spotlight after epic B2B sets with iconic legends including Paco Osuna, Hot Since 82, Marco Faraone and Technasia among many others.

The American artist shared his excitement for the release on his Instagram page ‘Hypeddddddd!!’ and it couldn’t be otherwise. His brand new record ‘Still In The Storm’ is a great track in general terms. It follows Fiin’s classic dark production style with pitched down vocals from Jinadu, intimidating synths and a solid bass line that dance all together around a consistent percussion rack. Overall the track is perfectly produced and balanced resulting in a very complete progressive track that would perfectly fit at any techno rave.

Listen to the brand new collaboration from Fiin and Brigado Crew ‘Still In The Storm’ (featuring Jinadu) below:

Image Credit: Kamil Kwiatkowski