Hï Ibiza announce their residencies for 2021 season

By Ellie Mullins 1

As we all know, the 2020 Ibiza season is basically a write-off. With not much happening on the party isle like in a usual year (although you can see our roundup of what you can still do in Ibiza here), it’s a truly sad time for everyone. The Ibiza party season which happens from around May until October creates such an electrifying atmosphere and with artists such as Armin van Buuren, David Guetta and CamelPhat amongst the DJs that are there every night, it’s the place to be for any electronic fan. Not letting the cancellation of the 2020 season put a dampener on things for too long, Hï Ibiza is extremely excited to announce the names they’ve locked in for their 2021 season, which is definitely going to be one of the best yet.

With Monday not yet announced, the rest of the week and weekend days ensure that Hï will be the hottest club on the island next year. Starting off proceedings on Tuesday is The Martinez Brothers. Known for their incredible Ibiza residencies, it’s no surprise that they’re on the billing, and fans are excited to see them there as always. They are essential to the island’s scene, and as always their nights will be a huge sell-out success.

Next up, Fisher also returns for Wednesday night mayhem. He’s been a rising star over these past few years, and it’s interesting to see him once again get his residency spot. Last year, he teamed up with CamelPhat and Solardo for the Bodyworks residency at Hï, and we can’t wait to see what names he’s bringing with him for this one. Always bringing a high calibre collection of underground artists to switch up the mood, the Afterlife label has – in the past – brought in names such as Maceo Plex, Stephan Bodzin and of course Tale Of Us to their residency and will blow us away once again on Thursday nights. Starting off the weekend, the F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! residency owned by David Guetta is unarguably one of the most famous and most successful residencies in the world, and it truly would not be an Ibiza season without it. With Black Coffee and Glitterbox rounding off Saturday and Sunday, this is unbelievably stacked.

You can find the calendar with specific dates and tickets on the Hï Ibiza website here, where Black Coffee kicks it all off on Saturday 15 May 2021.

Summer 2021 will be a season to celebrate life itself. We’re excited to announce our biggest lineup yet and invite you to join us on the dance floor again. Say Hï to a New Life. Early Bird Tickets & Open Date Vouchers on sale now: https://t.co/yzd4JzVHpj pic.twitter.com/yUprvGeNRE — Hï Ibiza (@hiibizaofficial) August 10, 2020

Image credit: Hï Ibiza website gallery