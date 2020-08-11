Jaakob hits the nostalgic road with his progressive house single ‘Yours’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 5

It has always been a pleasure to experience the so-called Golden era of EDM that spanned over the first few years of the last decade. Progressive House used to be the face of the electronic music industry back then and artists like Avicii, Swedish House Mafia, Alesso, etc. had a huge role to play in this. Even now, we often get to relive those vibes once or twice a month, thanks to producers like Jaakob who keep on coming up with awe-inspiring tunes that depict the beauty of progressive house as a genre.

Jaakob’s brand new single called “Yours” is set to hit you with immense euphoria while making you remember the good old times when music festivals meant dancing your hearts out, with your favorite artists in front of you. The vocals on this single are beautifully merged with the elevating synths and ambient chords. Inspired by some deep synths, hypnotic leads, and a tense bassline, the drop certainly feels like a gift sent down straight from heaven.

As it turns out, this is the first single from Jaakob, and not a lot is known about the artist, except that he is a kid from Sweden who loves to make music. Considering the quality of this track, the relatively mysterious artist is set to get a lot of attention from all the progressive house lovers out there.

Don’t forget to check out the single here