Josement – All Night Alone (Chris Lake Edit)

By Mike Davies 8

When it comes to tech-house there’s few quite on the same level as Chris Lake. His recent single ‘I Remember‘ would likely have been one of the stand-out tracks of both the summer festival and Ibiza season – if we’d had one – and now he’s unveiled his latest work: a remix of Josement’s ‘All Night Alone‘.

While technically labelled as an “edit” the end result is more of a remix, with the essence of the original still in place but with Lake’s own flourishes and sounds beefing it up, and indeed spacing it out. While the chunky bassline and groovy rhythms still make this a bone-fide tech house banger, the builds and breaks have synth likes and sound effects that lean slightly towards melodic techno, and of course we know that genre is the coolest kid in class at the moment.

Overall this take on ‘All Night Alone‘ is another example of how Chris Lake can make a peak-time tech house banger without sounding like he’s merely dialling it in, so it’s a major shame there’s no where to really play it live at the moment. It’ll still sound good on your home system though, so be sure to listen below, and you can buy your copy here.

Image Credit – Rukes.com