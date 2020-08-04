Madeon features Maisie Williams in ‘Miracle’ music video

By James Todoroski 2

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has teamed up with Madeon on the Frenchman’s music video for his hit-single ‘Miracle’. A stirring music video that truly tugs on the heartstrings, the clip depicts Williams being killed in an accident, with the duration of the video subsequently taking viewers on a journey of mourning, whereby her significant other grieves her loss in a melancholic piece of art that aptly accompanies an already emotional single.

Giving his fans some further background behind the video’s inception, Madeon explains;

“A few months ago, while I was on tour, Lena Headey reached out about making a video for Miracle. Maisie Williams quickly joined (they had both met on the set of Game of Thrones). Her vision was so clear, it was very different from the way I’ve illustrated the universe of ‘Good Faith’ up to that point but that’s what made the idea so fascinating, it’s a different interpretation. They focused on the drama of the music and made a beautiful video. I’m very honored that my music inspired this!”

The single, which features on Madeon’s 2019 album ‘Good Faith’ helped propel the album to the top spot on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums. While ‘Miracle’ itself peaked at #38 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, 4 other tracks from the album also appeared on the chart, with ‘All My Friends’, ‘Be Fine’, ‘No Fear No More’ and ‘Dream Dream Dream’ finishing as high as 16th spot.

Take a look at the emotional music video from Madeon & Co. and Maisie Williams below!

Image Credit: Madeon YouTube