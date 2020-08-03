Tyron Dixon – Destination ft. Kris Kiss

By Ryan Ford 4

Tyron Dixon has finally delivered his electrifying new single ‘Destination’ with Kris Kiss, as his second, exciting release of a challenging 2020.

Having followed Kris Kiss’ work over the past few years, Dixon recently set out with a project in mind for a collaboration with the UK-based singer/rapper. The result, ‘Destination’, certainly flaunts the raw talent of both parties as they have worked seamlessly to craft an unforgettable progressive anthem. Focusing heavily on an awe-inspiring top-line, Dixon has developed an unforgettable melody that sits perfectly for the brits uplifting vocals.

‘Destination’ has already received huge support from fellow artists and industry peers alike, earning himself a stand-out feature on A State Of Trance 973. Next month he plans to release another track, this time on Thomas Gold’s label Fanfare Records. Tyron is bolstering an already illustrious career of over 20 years as both a producer and a performer, with highlights including shows supporting Calvin Harris, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta and Pitbull. Kris Kiss continues to establish himself as one of the most recognisable vocalists on the dance music scene, featuring on yet another anthem destined for success.

If the release on the imprint, In My Opinion, wasn’t enough, a remix of the single also dropped alongside it, with Norwegian producer Ørjan Nilsen sprinkling his magic in reworking the original.

Be sure to check out the new Tyron Dixon single ‘Destination’, as well as the Ørjan Nilsen remix, below.

Image Credit: Tyron Dixon Facebook