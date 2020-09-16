Atlantic Records officially announce the signing of Tiësto

By Lakshay Bhagtani 6

The highly renowned American record label Atlantic Records has just announced the worldwide signing of multi-platinum international icon Tiësto to its groundbreaking roster. The Grammy-winning artist will celebrate this moment with the release of his eagerly awaited new single, “The Business,” available Friday, September 25th on all platforms. Moreover, he is also working hard to complete his debut album for Atlantic Records that is set to be his 8th studio album so far.

The legendary Dutch producer and DJ Tiësto has been the face of the electronic music industry for more than a couple of decades now. From being named as the greatest DJ of all time by Mixmag to winning a Grammy and being a part of DJ Mag’s Top 10 list since 2001, he has achieved almost everything an artist could possibly want. But still, he keeps on surprising us with his fresh new productions and quality sets that might have evolved over time as far as genres are concerned, but the levels of energy and emotions still don’t fail to remind us of the good old times.

Now, with his exclusive worldwide signing to Atlantic Records, Tiësto is poised to once again lead the next evolution of electronic dance music, as ever exploring uncharted terrain to create what may well be his biggest and boldest music thus far.

Image Credit: Rukes.com