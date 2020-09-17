BBC Radio 1 to launch 24-hour dance music station

By Jake Gable 21

It’s the news that UK ravers (and even those all around the world), have longed to hear… The legendary BBC Radio 1 are set to launch their very own station dedicated solely to dance music. Playing a huge role in the overall impact of electronic music within their native England, and further afield, the station have always championed the dance genre via their iconic ‘BBC Radio 1 in Ibiza‘ weekenders over the course of the past two-and-a-bit decades, with tastemakers such as Pete Tong, Danny Howard, and Annie Mac all playing an instrumental role in the modern journey between the EDM-boom of 2010-2014, and the consequential tech-house wave. But for most fans, their fix of dance on BBC Radio 1 has usually operated on a ‘house every weekend’ policy, with Friday nights acting as the main chunk in their scheduling, with Saturday afternoons also providing a more commercial/mainstream dance feel thanks to Mistajam‘s ‘Dance Anthems’ show.

Well as of Friday 9th October, ravers will be able to hear all the biggest hits from the world of dance music 24/7 thanks to the launch of ‘Radio 1 Dance‘ – a new initiative from BBC Radio 1 which will be available globally to listeners via the BBC Sounds app. With acts such as Swedish House Mafia, Avicii, Disclosure, Joe Goddard, Disciples, Kiesza, Shadow Child, Gorgon City, Route 94, Secondcity, MK, and more recently the likes of Solardo, Chris Lake, Camelphat, and now Franky Wah and Joel Corry all gaining heavy play on the station thanks to the triple threat of Tong-Howard-Mac during the course of the past decade, BBC R1 have cemented a reputation as trailblazers in the industry, bringing the hottest new acts to listeners before anyone else. Though we’re not yet sure what the 24/7 programming will include, we’ve got our fingers crossed that it might include a few re-runs of some of our favourite essential mixes from yesteryear!