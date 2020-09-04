BounceMakers x Dreamland Music Festival announce ‘Live on the Dam’ livestream

By Lakshay Bhagtani 7

The sensational Italian producer and DJ duo BounceMakers will find themselves on a special mission for Dreamland Music Festival in a few days as they aim to bring the party to our houses amidst the coronavirus situation. The extremely talented artists are all set for a fascinating live set from the landscape show of Valmalenco, precisely on the Alpe Gera Dam in the heart of the Alps on September 5th at 22:00 CET.

Having served as the resident DJs for Dreamland Music Festival since 2015, Alessandro Negrini and Riccardo Contu, the two hands of the duo BounceMakers have been crucial figures in the evolution of the electronic music scene in Italy. They also came up with the official anthem for the festival in 2019: United and hence, their disappointment after the cancelation of the 2020 edition was quite obvious. But regardless of that, they have found a way to keep us all hyped up with their stream that will be broadcasted on the same date on which the festival should have taken place.

All the electro house lovers are in for an exotic experience as a lot of new BounceMakers’ music is set to be revealed during the stream and with these versatile artists, one can always expect something out of the lines. Don’t forget to tune in at 22:00 CET on September 5.

In the meantime, go check out their anthem from Dreamland 2019: