Boye & Sigvardt join forces with Kiesza for feel-good anthem ‘The Feelings’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

The emerging Danish producer duo Boye & Sigvardt has shown signs of some impressive creativity and immense talent so far with their recent string of singles. Going further down that road, they have teamed up with the renowned Canadian singer Kiesza to come up with the electro-pop banger called The Feelings, out now via GL Music Entertainment. This latest single by the duo is set to build upon the success of their previous future house hit “Confessions” with the Swedish singer and songwriter Hazel.

The Feelings was written by the duo in October 2019 during a studio session with the “Hideaway” hit singer Kiesza a couple of days before their performance together at Club Awards doing an official remix of her single “You’re the Best.” Its a track inspired by the duo’s energetic vibes and thoughts about living in the moment and connecting with others through the power of music. Ever since Boye & Sigvardt started producing music, they have always looked forward to working with Kiesza and all the years of pure hard work and dedication are finally starting to pay off for them. Here’s what they had to say about the things that motivate them as producers.

“Our sources of inspiration are very different. To us, it is about creating something unique and at the same time making up-tempo music that will captivate people and spread good vibes”

Go check out “The Feelings” here –

Image Credit: Boye & Sigvardt (via Facebook)