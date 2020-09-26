Charlotte de Witte drops third EP this year with ‘Rave On Time’: Listen

By Mike Davies

It’s been a tricky time for DJs over the past several months, but most haven’t let the situation keep them quiet. Take techno-queen Charlotte de Witte for example, with her live streamed sets becoming something a techno staple during the early months of the crisis. She’s also been busy in the studio too, and now we get to hear the results in full with the release of her third EP of the year, Rave On Time.

Musically, it’s pretty much as you’d expect from one of techno’s leading-lights. The title track Rave On Time is raw pounding techno with simple yet powerful acid riffs and some classic 90s hoover sounds to boot. There’s No One Left To Trust is a something of a darker and more frantic affair, relying heavily on scattered rhythms and the odd vocal sample. The World Inside is another acid-laden track with more spoken word samples, and closer Common Era initially seems to be along the same lines, but features a haunting and ethereal break complete with distant strings and chant-like synth sounds.

As you’d expect, Rave On Time is yet another solid de Witte EP and is out now on her own KNTXT imprint. You can grab your copy here or listen below.

Image Credit: Charlotte de Witte (via Facebook)