Chuck T showcases multiple sub-genres through his debut album “Electronic Maestro”

Rising from the ranks of the electronic music scene in Oakland, California, the renowned record producer and songwriter Chuck T (Charles Turner, Jr.) has really stepped up his game ever since he decided to start producing his own music in 2013, years after being constantly involved in the music business. Having previously achieved a lot of commercial success through his singles based on multiple sub-genres, the artist finally dropped his debut studio album called “Electronic Maestro” in the first week of September, containing 11 delightful records inspired by Lo-Fi, chill hop, house and trance.

Drawing from a vast catalogue of vinyl records from his family’s collection, Chuck T learned to read music at an early age and became familiar with various instruments through church and family members. He was later introduced to the business world of music, audio, and multimedia in 2004 while working for a non-profit organisation known as Youth Radio, where he honed his craft in radio and music production. Fast-forward to 2017, the artist released an album under the alias “Ash DaBlunt“.

After a lot of personal mishaps in 2020, Chuck T released a 31-track beat tape to showcase his versatility and creativity in hopes to connect with more artists. He soon followed it up with Electronic Maestro that was mixed, mastered, and produced by Chuck T at his recording studio Rich City Studios located in Richmond, California. The album features tracks that cover multiple sub-genres of EDM such as Lo-Fi, chill hop, & house.

