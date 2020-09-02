Search

 

 

Erick Morillo
News

Dance music industry reacts to Erick Morillo’s sudden death

By
4

The dance music industry is still reeling after the sudden tragic news of producer and DJ Erick Morillo’s death at the age of 49. The star was found dead yesterday and his death is currently being investigated by Miami Beach police after responding to a 911 call in the late hours of the morning. Morillo’s death comes two weeks after he pleaded not guilty to sexual battery in a recent criminal case where the alleged victim claims she was sexually assaulted by Morillo after a gig they both played. Morillo turned himself in to authorities after the results of a rape kit tested positive for his DNA on 6th of August. News of Morillo’s death arrives the same week as his scheduled court hearing.

In late July, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Morillo reminisced about DJing as he wrote on Instagram ‘I miss going to work’

As news broke about the star’s sudden death, fans and colleagues reacted to the news online including David Guetta, Simon Dunmore, The Martinez Brothers, Danny Howard, Carnage, Joseph Capriati, Sam Feldt and Gorgon City. The DJs reminisced about the pivotal role the iconic DJ played in their careers and life and emphasised Morillo’s willingness to give young talent a chance in the industry. As the controversy surrounding the circumstances of his death remains, the dance music is focusing on paying their final respects to a producer and DJ who obviously made a significant impact on the generation of DJs that followed him.

Image Credit: Erick Morillo (Press)





Tags:
0

Acting as the CEO and founder of the site, the highly successful entrepreneur soon saw his team grow meteorically under his stewardship, amassing more than 1 million followers across the brand’s platforms. In addition, working with esteemed global entities such as Tomorrowland, AMF, EXIT Festival, Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza, Parookaville and many others festivals and clubs aswell as some of the world’s most reputable record labels, artists and agencies.

[email protected]