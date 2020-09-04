DJ Xplicit delivers sun-soaked summer record ‘Black and Blue’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 17

The renowned New York-based producer and DJ Xplicit has already earned quite some reputation in the industry with his quality electronic records and audacious live acts. Coming up through the ranks of the electronic music scene around his town, the artist has worked with some massively renowned artists over the years, including Junior Reid, Gyptian, Richie Loop, and T.O.K. For his latest single Black and Blue, he has teamed up with multiplatinum, billboard charting writer Naomi Wild. The track is set for a release on 4th September.

Starting out with his career as a DJ at the age of 13, DJ Xplicit soon gained significant recognition and started getting a variety of opportunities. Since then, his work has been featured on top-notch labels like Kontor Records, and his single Love Breeze also climbed up to #8 on iTunes Top 200 charts and #4 on the iTunes Latin Charts.

The inspirational vibes from his latest single Black and Blue will definitely bring out the electro-pop lover inside you. The uplifting saw melodies combined with the inciting vocals are set to trigger intense euphoria that will take you back to the good old times.

Don’t forget to check it out here. You can also stream the record below:

Image Credit: DJ Xplicit (via Facebook)