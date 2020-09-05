MK house anthem ’17’ turns 3 years old

By Jake Gable 10

Rewind to 2017 and some huge bangers were floating around the scene, but none more so than ’17’ by Detroit legend, MK (Marc Kinchen). During an incredible year for dance music, ravers worldwide got to experience track such as ‘More Than You Know’ by Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso, ‘All Stars‘ by Martin Solveig, the incredible ‘HOPE‘ album from Third Party, ‘Scared to be Lonely‘ by Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa, and ‘Silence‘ from Marshmello and Khalid. But it was ’17’, released at the tail-end of the summer, which will live longest in the mind when recalling the incredible memories from that year.

The track was the latest in a long line of hits for house hero MK, who had surged back into primetime consciousness in 2013 thanks to his work on Storm Queen‘s chart-topper ‘Look Right Through’. Having spend much of the 90s working on various genres as a producer, including hip-hop and R&B, MK made a triumphant return to dance music thereafter, dominating 2014 with his remix of ‘My Head Is A Jungle’ before going on to achieve further success with ‘Piece of Me’ alongside the incredible Becky Hill. He later worked with her again on ‘Back & Forth’ with Jonas Blue.

Still going strong in 2020, MK has been producing huge tracks such as ‘2AM‘ in recent times, along with his Sonny Fodera collab ‘One Night‘, and Gorgon City team-up ‘There For You‘. But despite this, it’s ’17’ which Marc is still best known for, garnering more than 150 million Spotify streams on this one to date! The track now turns 3 years old, so why not celebrate the landmark in perfect style below by reliving the moment he played it on the mainstage of Creamfields last year, to thousands of ravers underneath the Arc! Roll on 2021, when scenes like this can (hopefully, vaccine pending) return!