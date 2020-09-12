Oliver Heldens delivers eclectic remix of Solardo & Paul Woolford’s ‘Tear It Up’: Listen

By Barbara Potrc 4

Dutch dance icon Oliver Heldens has definitely made great use of his time in quarantine, he has been dropping amazing bangers one after another and we just can’t get enough of it. The talented DJ/producer is back with another cool release, this time he delivers a groovy, future house remix of Solardo & Paul Wooldford‘s ‘Tear It Up’. The feedback from fans was absolutely amazing when the British artists released the original feel-good track back in August. For the uplifting hit they joined forces with Pamela Fernandez, who added an additional dose of positivity and emotion with her powerful vocals.

Oliver Heldens took ‘Tear It Up’ to a whole another level, transforming it from a nostalgic, disco track to his signature future bass house sound. He increased the BPM, enhanced the progressive buildups and utilised the vocals as one of the main parts of the track. Kicking it off with the enchanting vocals in the beginning, combined with classic on-beat claps, later on rolling into a retro progressive drop and beats that will make you move. At 125 BPM, Oliver’s remix of ‘Tear It Up’ makes a great song for all the shufflers out there, as well as anyone else that wants to get out and get crazy on the dancefloor. It carries a beautiful summer vibe and will definitely be a staple of many DJ sets in the future.

Heldens, who has really been on a roll lately, is releasing this remix just two weeks after dropping his summer tune ‘Break This Habit’, featuring reggae singer Kiko Bun. The 25-year-old Dutch star definitely stands out from the crowd with his own distinctive sound, numerous chart toppers and over two billion accumulative streams to his name so far. His talent and energy has made it possible for him to headline major festivals across the globe, Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC, Tomorrowland and Ultra to name a few. Oliver Heldens continues to release various club records through his Heldeep Records label and radio tracks via RCA Records as well as host his own weekly radio show, Heldeep Radio, reaching more than 115 million people per week.

Make sure to check out the amazing remix of Solardo & Paul Woolford’s track ‘Tear It Up’ below or stream it here:

Image Credit: Oliver Heldens