Tiësto marks Atlantic Records signing with the release of his anticipated anthem ‘The Business’: Listen

By Jake Gable 23

Fresh from his performance at Red Rocks, Tiësto has dropped his new single ‘The Business’ alongside an official music video for the track. The video, directed by Christian Breslauer, stars viral comedian Casey Frey as he dances his way back to life. Expressing his delight at the release, Tiësto added:

“I’ve been working on so much music I love, but when a song like this develops, you know you have something really special and I am so excited to finally share it with the world… I couldn’t be more thrilled to share this fresh start with the amazing team at Atlantic. This is the first of many to come!”

Taking things to a deeper approach with the track, which verges on the realms of deep-house, ‘The Business’ follows the recent release of Tiësto’s ‘VER:WEST’ alias, which has seen the legendary Dutch DJ and producer showcase his deeper side, with tracks like ‘5 Seconds Before Sunrise‘ on his AFTR:HRS label. Following many years of releasing huge tracks on his Musical Freedom label, Tiësto has recently signed to Atlantic, with Atlantic chairman & CEO, Craig Kallman adding:

“I’ve been following Tiësto’s amazing career for more than two decades, and it’s always been a dream to sign him to Atlantic. His groundbreaking innovations as a DJ and his pioneering influence on EDM revolutionised the dance music landscape. He’s never stopped moving forward, constantly pushing his art into new directions and opening up new musical vistas. All of us at Atlantic are thrilled to welcome him into the family.”

With this year’s DJ Mag Top 100 fast approaching, former number 1 DJ in the world Tiësto will once again be hoping to regain the crown which he first gained in 2004. He’ll face tough competition from the likes of Oliver Heldens, David Guetta, Martin Garrix and his former trance rival Armin van Buuren, but based on the eclectic nature of his releases and dynamic diversity in the studio, if anyone can defy the odds, it’s Tijs!

Image Credit: Ramona Rosales