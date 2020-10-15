Unstoppable Ukrainian duo ARTBAT continue to reach new heights with their huge new One Mix on Apple Music, which is packed with exciting new music and much loved gems to keep fans dancing. ARTBAT had a standout 2019 and monstrous start to 2020 and have managed to keep on serving up fresh new music both solo and in collaboration. This exclusive new mix features their trademark brand of melodic, emotive and atmospheric techno and comes hot on the heels of their massive No.1 track ‘Best Of Me‘ featuring Sailor & I on Metaphysical. That tune is their third Beatport main chart No.1 in a row following the massive CamelPhat collaboration ‘For A Feeling’ and their excellent ‘Keep Control’ remix. It proves the pair are on a fantastic run of form which has placed them right at the forefront of the global underground and made them at home on key labels such as Afterlife, Diynamic, Watergate and Kontor Records.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, gigs have been on pause this year, of course, but ARTBAT are DJs who know how to play huge outdoor stages or intimate clubs alike having lit up clubs and festivals like Awakenings, Fusion Festival in Germany, Warung in Brazil, EDC in the US and Asia, Tomorrowland, DGTL and Loveland, as well as Hï Ibiza and DC10, Watergate Berlin as well as many others. Taking their place at the summit of the current industry, the duo have amassed a huge fanbase globally. As soon as the world can dance again, you can be sure that ARTBAT will be ready and waiting to resume their place in the booth to bring fresh fire to their audience. But until then, their Apple Music mix offers fans plenty to get excited about. You can listen to the mix, in full, right here.