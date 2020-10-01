Becky Hill announces new dates for UK tour in 2021

By Jake Gable 16

The COVID-19 pandemic may have caused disruption to several live shows in 2020, but one artist who is refusing to allow the pandemic to halt her one-woman surge to stardom is Becky Hill. Making her name as one of the most powerful vocalists on the scene, the UK songstress earned her first number #1 in the Official Charts when she was just 20 years-old, teaming up with Dutch maestro and Heldeep Records founder Oliver Heldens on ‘Gecko (Overdrive)’. Renowned for her show-stopping vocal prowess, Becky Hill – like many – was forced to postpone several of the dates on her 2020 tour, but now, she’s bringing the tour back to British shores at the start of Summer 2021, with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid for these new dates.

In addition to highlight slots at the likes of London‘s iconic O2 Academy venue in Brixton, Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse, and nights in Liverpool, Cardiff, Glasgow, Bournemouth and Dublin, Becky Hill has added new slots to the tour, including a performance in Oxford on 8th June. Racking up an impressive string of hits to her name, the British talent has become the number #1 choice for most DJ and producers from the dance music world to work with, such is her indisputable proven track-record when crafting a mega-hit. In addition to her work with artists like Matoma and Rudimental, Becky has featured on Sigala‘s ‘Wish You Well’, MEDUZA‘s ‘Lose Control’, Shift K3Y‘s ‘Better Off Without You‘, and Tiësto‘s ‘Nothing Really Matters’.

In addition to writing ‘All Day & Night’ with Martin Solveig and Jax Jones, Becky vocalised ‘I Could Get Used To This’ by Weiss, and worked with global hitmaker Jonas Blue and Detroit house pioneer MK on ‘Back & Forth’, thought it is perhaps ‘Piece Of Me‘ with the latter that she’s best known for. You can catch the full listings for the tour below: