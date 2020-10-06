The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update brings EDM to the game

By Dan Sărăcuțu 12

As the new season six update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare rolled out on the 28th of September, it revealed a few cool new features added to the game. Aside from the updated gun blueprints and vehicle customization options, a new “War Tracks” expansion pack has been included in the season six battle pass, which can be unlocked for free across all games.

“War Tracks” are songs that can be toggled to play when riding in a vehicle. The expansion contains an amazing selection of nostalgia-inducing tunes from previous games, as well as licensed songs from outside the Call of Duty universe. To top it all off, an EDM pack was added to take the gameplay experience to a whole new level.

With headbangers like Skrillex‘s ‘Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites’ or Tiësto & SWACQ‘s ‘Party Time’ blaring in the background while you are cruising with the squad to a potential victory will undoubtedly make the action much more unique. While the new features don’t provide a competitive advantage for the gameplay aspect, having the option to blast the speakers with ‘Bangarang’ while searching for places loot in Verdansk will increase the fun factor to well over 9000!

We are excited to see what the next update will bring to the game. Hopefully, until then, more artists will join the game’s tracklist.

You can check the tracks below:

Image Credit: Call of Duty