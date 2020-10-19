Carl Cox announces a series of live acts in VR through Sensorium Galaxy

By Lakshay Bhagtani 24

Since the cancellation of all the music festivals and live performances across the globe, the electronic music industry has made the best use of various virtual platforms to bring the festivals to the fans in a scenario where stepping out of our homes isn’t exactly the ideal thing to do. Having taken this concept and replicated it on a whole new level, the social VR platform Sensorium Galaxy is proving out to be a game-changer in the Entertainment industry. Backed by Jay-Z’s music streaming service TIDAL and Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium Galaxy is set to host a series of live acts by the British techno and house legend Carl Cox.

The platform is becoming increasingly popular in the electronic music industry after the star French producer David Guetta became the first DJ to join them and now that Carl Cox is set to follow him, the intriguing live acts by these two legendary artists might help us in getting through the rest of the year 2020.

Sensorium Galaxy consists of multiple worlds that act as content hubs, and all performances by Carl Cox will be hosted at PRISM world a hub for music events developed in partnership with Yann Pissenem, CEO & Founder of The Night League and creator of the world-leading nightclubs Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza. For more info, check out their official website

Image Credit: Carl Cox Facebook