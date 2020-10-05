Cristoph makes Anjunadeep debut with ‘Big H 2020’: Listen

By Jake Gable 30

Avid football-fan and Newcastle-born producer Cristoph continues to soar meteorically through the world of electronic music, on account of his irresistibly progressive grooves, and now, the Brit has dropped one of 2020’s most eagerly anticipated tracks in the shape of ‘Big H 2020‘. With fans clamouring for the release of this one since as early as April this year, a home has finally been found for the track, and this is BIG news because Cristoph is making his debut on Anjunadeep! The sibling label of Above & Beyond‘s ‘Anjunabeats‘ imprint, Anjunadeep is known for hosting a wealth of the finest deep-prog tracks of the modern era, with many members of the avid and fanatical ‘Anjunadeep’ fanbase requesting Cristoph’s presence on the label for some time now. Well, it looks like they’ve got their wish, because this one is already shaping up as a bona fide progressive classic.

Previously making his name on tracks like ‘Voice of Silence‘ and CamelPhat collaboration ‘Breathe‘, the Geordie, whose DJ sets and productions range from deep house to tech house to techno, is best known for integrating heavy bass-lines with quality, uplifting melodies, appealing to a broad spectrum of fans. Brought up listening to his Father’s Motown vinyl and his older brother’s Chicago and Detroit house cassettes, Cristoph’s love of music started at a young age and grew rapidly. After hearing productions by the likes of Masters at Work and Marc ‘MK’ Kinchen his interest in dance music was cemented. Since then, Cristoph has been heavily championed by Eric Prydz, even supporting the Swedish maestro with a weekly support slot at his Ibiza residency, and a warm-up performance for the ‘HOLO’ legend’s ‘EPIC’ show at the Creamfields Steel Yard in London’s Victoria Park in 2017. You can catch the delightful ‘Big H 2020’ below and let us know your thoughts across our social channels!