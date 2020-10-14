deadmau5 unleashes ADE ‘mood of the year’ playlist

By Isidora Janeva 31

Electronic music creative mastermind deadmau5 has teamed up with the Amsterdam Dance Event & Deezer to produce an exclusive pre-ADE playlist. Although the industry faces unprecedented challenges, the people behind ADE are set to maximize the current opportunities by setting up a complete program event scheduled for October 21-25.

The newest chapter in ADE’s “mood of the year” series is a playlist by deadmau5, which comes after previous submissions by iconic artists like Tiësto and Alesso. The playlist itself comprises 20 tracks and reels you in with well-known titles like Pomegranate, continuing with fan-favorite ATTLAS and finishing off with Drama Free featuring Canadian singer/songwriter LIGHTS. Generally, the playlist is ruled by club sounds, high-energy tracks while also offering downtempo tracks. The “mood of the year” playlists are created with the idea to represent the creator’s 2020 state of mind audibly.

ADE is set to happen later this month, and it unveils this year’s new Digital Pro Pass, which will make the event the most accessible than it has ever been. The event will host both DJ sets and conferences online, but it will also include some limited capacity in-person happenings available to people on location in Amsterdam. The playlists are created via a partnership with Deezer and are available on the streaming platform, including deadmau5’s dance anthems and feel-good tunes.

Image Credit: Rukes.com