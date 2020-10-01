Disciples make Ministry of Sound debut with ‘I Got You’: Listen

By Jake Gable 1

Platinum-selling UK trio Disciples make their debut on the iconic Ministry of Sound imprint with their new single ‘I Got You’. A distinguished dance anthem, combining warm piano chords and energetic drums, the track features the trio’s very own Duvall and Luke Mac delivering their trademark complementary vocals. ‘I Got You’ marks a fresh chapter in Disciples’ musical journey, as they look ahead with a string of exciting releases in the pipeline.

Speaking on the release, Duvall says:

“It’s been a while since we’ve been this excited about a new single. The time feels right to drop a feel-good record when the whole world needs a bit of positivity. Not only are we releasing a new wave of music, we’re doing it on one of the sickest dance labels on the planet, Ministry of Sound.“

One of the biggest groups in British dance music, Disciples have amassed over 1 billion combined streams and 2 billion YouTube views across their catalogue of music. With a plethora of infectious records under their belt, the trio have garnered consistent support across BBC Radio 1, Capital and Kiss FM. Reaching the coveted #1 spot on the station’s Dance Chart for underground banger ‘48HRS‘, they were also crowned Annie Mac‘s ‘Hottest Record In The World‘ and Danny Howard‘s ‘Friday Fire‘ with groove-led ‘No Ties‘, and have previously enjoyed a six-week run on the station’s A-List with Platinum smash hit ‘On My Mind‘. Not stopping there, they delivered an impressive mini-mix for Annie Mac and an Essential Mix for Pete Tong which were both met with strong praise. Last year saw the triple act join David Guetta across his European Arena Tour, while also completing a busy summer run which included shows at Hideout in Croatia, Belgium’s Tomorrowland, and headline sets at Ibiza’s most in-demand clubs (Ushuaia, Pacha, Ibiza Rocks and Hi Ibiza) – playing alongside dance titan Calvin Harris for select dates.

A triumphant summer hit, ‘I Got You’ sees Disciples enter a new era as they join forces with Ministry of Sound to continue fulfilling their legacy as one of dance music’s most exciting crossover acts.