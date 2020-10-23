Eric Prydz releases eagerly-awaited progressive anthem ‘Nopus’ after 4-year wait: Listen

By Jake Gable

When Swedish maestro Eric Prydz played at EDC Las Vegas in 2016, he was riding a wave of popularity which had surged as a result of his recent hit ‘Opus‘. The massive track, more than 9 minutes in length, was the jewel in the progressive master’s crown, and became arguably his most-loved track of all time thanks to an elongated build-up and stunning drop. With Prydz also releasing tracks like ‘Tether’, ‘Generate’, and ‘Liberate’ during this period, there was no doubt heading into the Nevada-based festival than Prydz’s set would be one the most watched of the weekend, and so it proved, as thousands of ravers gathered under the electric sky to witness the Swede dominating the Circuit Grounds stage in the early hours of Sunday 19th June. The highlight of said performance came in the culmination when Eric dropped a truly mesmeric ID as his finale, perfectly accompanying the moment a barrage of fireworks were launched into the air. With the track echoing many elements of the tremendous ‘Opus’ in places, it was nicknamed ‘Nopus‘ by fans, who saw it as a sequel to the legendary production, but up until now, the track has only been available to listen to as a YouTube rip.

Well this morning that all changed, because after more than 4 years of waiting, the official release of ‘Nopus’ arrived, and it is every inch as eargasmic as we remembered! Filled with a huge Prydz melody and those deliciously crafted signature sonic styles on the build, ‘Nopus’ is not only one of Eric’s finest tracks of all time (and that’s really saying something, given the size of his back-catalogue!) but is a strong contender for 2020’s ‘track of the year’ title. In what has been a tough 12 months for everybody involved in the industry, we can smile once again today, thanks to this banger which has been on repeat (on full volume) since midnight! But don’t just take our word for it. If you’ve not heard Pryda at his best, be sure to check it out below, and let us know what you think of dance music’s most eagerly awaited ID drop, on our social channels!

Image Credit: Eric Prydz