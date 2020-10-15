Jauz & GRiZ drop hot new bass rumbler ‘No Doubt’: LISTEN

By Jake Gable 10

Multi-instrumentalist producer GRiZ and BITE THIS bossman Jauz have released their heavy-hitting collaboration, ‘No Doubt’. The track is part of GRiZ’s Bangers[6].Zip EP, which drops tomorrow (Friday 16th October) on Zeds Dead’s DeadBeats Records. Having already seen the top of the charts with his previous five Bangers.Zip EPs, you can expect the same mind throttling energy from Bangers[6].Zip. GRiZ’s peerless production style is evident throughout, building from dubstep gem ‘No Doubt’ to the mesmerising wubs of ‘Brain Fuzz’ and the momentous vibes of ‘Juicy’ which features DeadBeats mainstay Blunts & Blondes.

Jauz kicked off 2020 with the release of his Dangerous Waters EP in January, coinciding with a mammoth 42-date North America headline tour of the same name. An avid Twitch live streamer, Jauz has been spending his lockdown connecting with his global fan base online. His weekly streaming schedule consists of fan-favourite ‘Demo Roulette’, where he gives producers feedback on their music as well as his new in-depth artist interview series ‘In The Tank!’. Jauz also crafted his latest single ‘Wildlife’ with singer/songwriter Karra during a live stream on Twitch. As the brainchild of Zeds Dead, the Deadbeats label has recently released music from Zeds Dead, Peekaboo, Eprom, Blanke, Subtronics, Tiger Drool, and many more. In just over 4 years Deadbeats has become a destination imprint for bass music acts that are pushing boundaries and shaking speakers, Deadbeats hosts a weekly drive time radio show Sirius XM, Deadbeats Radio, which is now in a third year of broadcast. Also acting as a live events brand, Deadbeats hosted showcases and stage takeovers in over 25+ cities around the world in 2019 and 2020 including Denver, Chicago, London, Paris, Miami, and now hosts a weekly livestream series on Twitch, the Deadbeats House Party. Forthcoming Deadbeats releases include music from Zeds Dead, BLVK JVCK, Chee, Gentlemens Club, and a whole lot more.