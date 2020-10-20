José Padilla, pioneer and Ibiza legend, unfortunately passed away age 64

By Ellie Mullins

It is with great sadness that Café del Mar have announced the unfortunate passing of José Padilla. Known as a massive legend to the Ibiza scene and an overall pioneer in electronic music, he has left behind a big legacy that will carry on his memory in spirit and keep it alive.

Defining the chillout genre in the 1990s, he started his career in Ibiza when he moved to the white isle in 1976, and he began DJing there, ultimately landing his residency at Café del Mar. Taking the bar to the next level, he founded the Café del Mar compilation series and as a curator of the series from 1994 to 1999 he took it to the next level and his compilations remain fan favourites. They’re a snapshot of warm, chilled-out, and bright sunny vibes that can be enjoyed wherever and whenever. Simply put, they are timeless.

Between being nominated for a Latin Grammy and making multiple appearances on the famed BBC Essential Mix series and much more, he’s achieved what many can only hope to achieve and remains to be an inspiration for budding producers and DJs looking to follow in his footsteps and create something massive.

“Now he has gone and the sunset in Ibiza will never be the same without him , but the beautiful music of Jose Padilla will stay with us forever. Adiós maestro … x” – Instagram tribute post

Making his cancer diagnosis public a few months ago this July, he was looking for donations as the COVID-19 pandemic left him out of work with no source of income. Passing away this past Sunday night in his home of Ibiza, he was 64. José Padilla will be missed greatly, and this loss will be felt within the community for a long time. To celebrate his memory, you can listen to his work on Spotify here.

Image credit: Universal Image Group via Getty Images