Louis The Child – Self Care (with COIN)

By Juan Llorens 2

Renowned electronic duo Louis The Child returns after a release-packed year with their newest single ‘Self Care,’ featuring alt-pop band COIN. The collaboration between them is a match made in heaven. The electronic feel-good style of Louis The Child matches COIN’s alternative infectious sound to make a must-listen single.

‘Self Care’ arrives to close the summer perfectly and adds the cherry on top with its message-heavy lyricism. As the world navigates the unprecedented times we live in, the release encourages the practice of self-love and to put your mental-wellbeing first. The single is led by the catchy vocals COIN are known for while supported by Louis The Child’s funky bassline and feel-good instrumentation. The drop features Louis The Child’s signature synths and uplifting vibes that make every single release memorable. Undoubtedly, ‘Self Care’ is a song you want to play when you are feeling down as it has every element to uplift you. Like any Louis The Child song, this release is one you want to put at full volume when driving or enjoying a sunset.

This collaboration comes after a successful year, both Louis The Child and COIN have had. The Chicago-bred duo just released their 19-track mixtape ‘Candy II [Beat Tape]‘ and their debut album ‘Here For Now.’ Respectively, COIN released their highly-acclaimed third album ‘Dreamland.’ This collaboration contrasts each of their catchy styles flawlessly. Paired with the release is a unique music video that will make you want to dance! Check out the video and song down below: