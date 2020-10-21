Oomloud & Dead Stare x First Gift – Hi Babi

By Lakshay Bhagtani 8

The renowned Dutch duo Oomloud have treated us all with the intriguing electro house record ‘Hi Babi‘, which is a massive collaboration with two incredibly talented acts. Teaming up with the Swedish born record producer First Gift and the old-school house based duo Dead Stare, they have combined really well to deliver this fiery track, that is out now via the iconic label of Bingo Players: Hysteria Records.

A really diverse group of producers have formed the brains behind this record. Having achieved their fair share of success individually, the three acts have been quite impressive in combining their sounds for ‘Hi Babi‘, which showcases the characteristics of each of them through its different sections. First up we have Oomloud, a duo consisting of two longtime friends who are for their bouncy and clubby sound. The involvement of Dead Stare promises some influence from techno, house, reggaeton, and more. Lastly, the presence of First Gift has added that dirty Dutch vibe to the track which will leave you with an irresistible craving for a dancefloor.

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out ‘Hi Babi‘ yourself. Also, don’t forget to follow Oomloud, Dead Stare, and First Gift on their respective Instagram accounts.

Image Credits – Official Press Photo