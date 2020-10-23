Sébastien Léger will perform at the Great Pyramids of Giza for Cercle

By Isidora Janeva 4

Have you ever indulged in a DJ set performed at one of the 7 Wonders of the World? If you’re wondering what we’re talking about, Cercle decided to grant us that wish – French DJ Sébastien Léger is performing from the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Sébastien is set to perform his new tune titled ‘Giza,’ produced for the occasion under Cercle Records. What better way to promote the track than perform in the historic location that is home to Cheops. Cercle announced that this particular event is happening October 26 at 4 PM local Egyptian Time, on a Monday, just like their previous live shows, usually in an unbelievable place.

The launch of Cercle Records was announced some weeks ago during yet another rather stunning location. Ben Böhmer, a German artist, performed his track ‘Cappadocia’ also under Cercle Records from a hot Air Balloon in Turkey – just above Cappadocia’s picturesque city. Noticing a rather geographical pattern, it’s safe to assume we’ll be seeing more and more incredible places and hearing amazing songs that carry their names. Don’t miss out on the Pyramids event next Monday and while you’re getting ready, check out this beautiful performance high up in the skies above Turkey:

Image Credits: Great Pyramids of (via GizaWitR/Shutterstock), Sébastien Léger (via Facebook)